UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Thomas W. Toomey Sells 60,000 Shares

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of UDR stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.16, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.74.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in UDR by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 70,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $801,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $802,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in UDR by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 453,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,876,000 after buying an additional 81,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.
About UDR
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
