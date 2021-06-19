UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Thomas W. Toomey Sells 60,000 Shares

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.16, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in UDR by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 70,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $801,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $802,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in UDR by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 453,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,876,000 after buying an additional 81,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.