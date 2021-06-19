UChain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,796.00 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One UChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. UChain has a total market cap of $22,100.91 and $2,796.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UChain has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00059123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00024763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.46 or 0.00734538 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00043525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00083287 BTC.

UChain Profile

UChain (UCN) is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. UChain’s official website is uchain.world . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

