UBS Group AG Has $9.68 Million Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,416 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Mohawk Industries worth $9,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 965.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 471.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MHK shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.81.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $180.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.33. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

