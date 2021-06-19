UBS Group AG Has $10.67 Million Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 151.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,037 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $10,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 45,117 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,482,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,565,000 after acquiring an additional 252,080 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 398.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 84,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,966,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,051 shares of company stock valued at $864,163 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

MRCY stock opened at $66.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.40 and a 52-week high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

