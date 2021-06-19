UBS Group AG Decreases Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,754 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $9,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 5.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 9.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $345,169.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,491.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

AIRC stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.27.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Equities analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIRC. Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

