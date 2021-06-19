UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 34,115 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $9,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carter’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1,307.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,198 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $102.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.77. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

CRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

