UBS Group AG Buys 44,331 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 318.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,331 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $10,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,645,000 after purchasing an additional 101,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,307,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,807,000 after purchasing an additional 128,756 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth $132,376,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $64,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $149.92 on Friday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $198.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCMP. TheStreet lowered shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.40.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

