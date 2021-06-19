UBS Group AG Boosts Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 81.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,052 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Skillz worth $10,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the first quarter worth $82,219,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth $57,763,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth $33,207,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth $26,000,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth $14,732,000. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Skillz news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 274,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $6,414,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 634,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,813,477.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,454,845 shares of company stock valued at $243,933,365. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SKLZ stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37. Skillz Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.66 and a beta of 0.03.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKLZ. Citigroup cut their price target on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Skillz Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

