Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458,473 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $24,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $109,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,679 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UBER opened at $49.70 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.87.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

