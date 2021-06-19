Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.89

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 254823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.82.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 8.77%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.18%.

In other news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 400.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

