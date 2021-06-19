Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Short Interest Update

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the May 13th total of 4,280,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 841,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TUP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tupperware Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

In other news, insider Patricio Cuesta acquired 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,961.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 147,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,962.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 55,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,885 shares of company stock worth $291,761. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TUP traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.28. 1,766,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.88. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $38.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.05 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

