Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on TUWOY. HSBC lowered shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of Tullow Oil stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. 7,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,857. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.22.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

