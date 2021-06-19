TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Trading 17.8% Higher This Week

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $11.81 million and approximately $274,623.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00059767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00024957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.83 or 0.00740215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00043055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00083471 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

