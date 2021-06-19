Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Shares Down 5.9%

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) was down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.67 and last traded at $21.80. Approximately 12,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,486,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on TROX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.69 million. Tronox had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $958,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,041.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $663,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,062.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,832 shares of company stock worth $1,729,816. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Tronox by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tronox by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Company Profile (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

