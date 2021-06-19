Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Stock Price Down 7%

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) fell 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.15 and last traded at $27.21. 13,993 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 829,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.34. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $233,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Adams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRN. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 311.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,351 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Trinity Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Trinity Industries by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Trinity Industries by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Trinity Industries by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 29,241 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

