Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 334,700 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the May 13th total of 279,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Biotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33. Trinity Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $62.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.67.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 1,701.67%.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

