Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the May 13th total of 94,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 247,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TREB remained flat at $$9.84 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 24,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,250. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.92. Trebia Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nitorum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $693,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,192,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,980,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Trebia Acquisition by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 1,517,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after buying an additional 101,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,382,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

