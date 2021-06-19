Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of TVPKF remained flat at $$18.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $19.55.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

