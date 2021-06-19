Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Acquired by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 22.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Transcat were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Transcat in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

TRNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Sidoti raised Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In other news, Director Craig D. Cairns bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,237.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $2,799,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRNS traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.35. 67,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.87. Transcat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $58.49.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.04 million. Equities analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

