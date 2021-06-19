Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ)’s share price was up 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.83 and last traded at C$7.56. Approximately 334,081 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 317,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.26.

Several research firms have commented on TRZ. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC dropped their target price on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Transat A.T. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$4.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.61 million and a PE ratio of -0.66.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.77) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

