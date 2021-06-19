Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,217 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,105% compared to the typical volume of 184 put options.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $63.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.67. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

REG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,997 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,042,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,699,000 after acquiring an additional 21,468 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,416,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.