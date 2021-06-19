Traders Buy High Volume of Parker-Hannifin Call Options (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,158 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,231% compared to the typical volume of 87 call options.

Shares of PH stock opened at $280.99 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $170.30 and a 12 month high of $324.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $2,435,139.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,585,545.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $794,592,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,188,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,853,000 after acquiring an additional 479,090 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after purchasing an additional 461,213 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $122,656,000. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $97,944,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.46.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

