Traders Buy High Volume of Entera Bio Call Options (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,864 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,612% compared to the typical volume of 82 call options.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENTX. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Entera Bio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley started coverage on Entera Bio in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Aegis started coverage on Entera Bio in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTX opened at $4.42 on Friday. Entera Bio has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $104.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 243.01% and a negative net margin of 3,448.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Entera Bio will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

