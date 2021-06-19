Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 2,146 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,258% compared to the average volume of 91 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 140.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,960,000 after buying an additional 356,975 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Paylocity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,267,000 after acquiring an additional 339,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $65,724,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 74.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 533,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 227,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 1,002.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 121,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

PCTY traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.20. The stock had a trading volume of 278,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,164. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 160.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $124.75 and a 52 week high of $218.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.08.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCTY. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.63.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

