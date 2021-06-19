TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Short Interest Up 22.7% in May

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the May 13th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 614,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TPCO stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. TPCO has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $13.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GRAMF shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on TPCO in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of TPCO from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

