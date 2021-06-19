Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.69

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.69 and traded as low as C$1.37. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$1.43, with a volume of 170,466 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$299.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.69.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.41 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John David Wright sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total value of C$98,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,996,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,845,125.15.

About Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

