Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 653 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Simmons First National by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,136,000 after acquiring an additional 60,577 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Simmons First National by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 27,952 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simmons First National by 16.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 3,575.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Simmons First National by 165.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simmons First National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.89. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $198.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

