Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$107.06. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$105.07, with a volume of 635,641 shares changing hands.

TIH has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$105.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$105.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$112.44.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$103.51. The company has a market cap of C$8.67 billion and a PE ratio of 32.65.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$806.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$748.40 million. Analysts forecast that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 4.4116336 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.63, for a total value of C$65,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,929 shares in the company, valued at C$22,247,106.27. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,658 shares of company stock valued at $177,499.

About Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.