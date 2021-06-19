TheStreet Downgrades Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) to D

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRIS. Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $690.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.95. Curis has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $17.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. The company had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Curis will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Curis during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Curis by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 591,345 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Curis in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Curis in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

