TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Holdings Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 837,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of TherapeuticsMD worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 167,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 19,652 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 44.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.92. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,059,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,707.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $46,022.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,383 shares of company stock worth $143,918 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

