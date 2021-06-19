The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) vs. SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Head to Head Contrast

The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) and SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

The Ziegler Companies has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEI Investments has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Ziegler Companies and SEI Investments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SEI Investments $1.68 billion 5.14 $447.29 million $3.00 20.21

SEI Investments has higher revenue and earnings than The Ziegler Companies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for The Ziegler Companies and SEI Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Ziegler Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A SEI Investments 0 3 2 0 2.40

SEI Investments has a consensus price target of $71.83, indicating a potential upside of 18.46%. Given SEI Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SEI Investments is more favorable than The Ziegler Companies.

Profitability

This table compares The Ziegler Companies and SEI Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A SEI Investments 27.10% 26.69% 22.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.9% of SEI Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of The Ziegler Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of SEI Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SEI Investments beats The Ziegler Companies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Ziegler Companies Company Profile

Ziegler Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking services for the healthcare, senior living, religion, and education sectors. It operates through the following segments: Institutional, Wealth Management, and Corporate. The Institutional segment consists of investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, fixed income institutional sales and trading, private placement, and financial services. The Wealth Management segment offers financial products and financial planning services through its retail branch distribution network. The Corporate segment includes company’s proprietary investing and financing activities. The company was founded by Ben Ziegler in 1902 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Company was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

