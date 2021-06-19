The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives $97.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.31. 9,156,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,011. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.71. The company has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $606,960,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after buying an additional 2,116,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Progressive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after buying an additional 1,384,005 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 278.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,046 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

