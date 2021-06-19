The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) traded down 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $5.00. 64,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 347,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 million and a P/E ratio of -13.51.

Get The OLB Group alerts:

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $30,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,185,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,307.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $54,839 in the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The OLB Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of The OLB Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB)

The OLB Group, Inc operates as a FinTech and payment facilitator company in the United States. It offers OmniSoft, a cloud-based business management platform that provides turnkey solutions for merchants to enable them to build and manage their retail businesses; eVance, a payment processing solution; SecurePay, a payment gateway and virtual terminal with proprietary business management tools; and CrowdPay.us, a white label capital raising platform.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for The OLB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The OLB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.