The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, Director David E. Rapley sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 17,454 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $772,164.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,654 shares of company stock valued at $877,269.

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 110.46%. The business had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

