The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Kroger has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.26.
KR stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Kroger has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99.
In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,220 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
About The Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
