The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Kroger has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.26.

KR stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Kroger has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,220 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

