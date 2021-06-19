The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Citigroup

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.26.

KR stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The Kroger has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Kroger will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $774,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,801.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,220 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in The Kroger by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in The Kroger by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 202,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $1,314,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

