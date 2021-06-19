The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Citigroup

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.26.
KR stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The Kroger has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
In other The Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $774,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,801.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,220 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in The Kroger by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in The Kroger by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 202,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $1,314,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
