The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Given New $40.00 Price Target at UBS Group

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

KR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.26.

Shares of KR stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.46.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kroger will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,220. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in The Kroger by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526,279 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $226,065,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Kroger by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,623,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,842,000 after buying an additional 2,253,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Kroger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,850,000 after buying an additional 1,841,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Kroger by 13,815.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after buying an additional 1,713,141 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

