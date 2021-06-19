The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.46.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $774,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,970,801.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $2,430,220 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.26.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

