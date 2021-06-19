The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Chartist Inc. CA

Chartist Inc. CA lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.2% of Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,125,258,000 after acquiring an additional 349,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.61. 8,792,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,388,678. The company has a market cap of $321.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.25 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.30.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.96.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.