The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 293,277 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.17% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $40,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $395,322,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,415 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 313.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,283,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,711,440,000 after purchasing an additional 946,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

HIG traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,300,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,317. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.80.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

