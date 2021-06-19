The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners raised their price target on The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Get The Gap alerts:

In related news, EVP Sheila Peters sold 1,023 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $33,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $308,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $666,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,347.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,129 shares of company stock worth $9,398,173. 41.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Gap by 1,723.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Gap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 43.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 81,406 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 215,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 63,393 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 46,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

GPS traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,539,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,976,647. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.30. The Gap has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Gap will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.74%.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.