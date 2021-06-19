The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $68.14 million-74.07 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.93 million.

XONE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ExOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of The ExOne in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The ExOne currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.83.

Get The ExOne alerts:

The ExOne stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 902,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,798. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.98. The ExOne has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The firm has a market cap of $444.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.30.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The ExOne will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.