The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE TCS opened at $12.20 on Friday. The Container Store Group has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $615.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $314.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group during the first quarter valued at about $24,748,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Container Store Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after buying an additional 832,263 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,309,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The Container Store Group by 1,485.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 226,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Container Store Group by 126.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after buying an additional 215,888 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

