Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $5.56 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 19,564 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,000. FedEx accounts for about 1.1% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 329.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.32. 2,553,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,206. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.84. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $129.28 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Stephens upped their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.31.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

