Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Decreased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,843 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $321,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 50,471 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,711,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 264,116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $176,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $623.31 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.43 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $645.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $600.45 billion, a PE ratio of 623.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,669 shares of company stock valued at $77,084,826 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $467.86.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

