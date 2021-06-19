Terra (LUNA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $190.66 Million

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last seven days, Terra has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $5.95 or 0.00016615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $2.48 billion and approximately $190.66 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00021219 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 993,398,696 coins and its circulating supply is 416,622,435 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Terra’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

