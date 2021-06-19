Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Short Interest Update

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the May 13th total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 581.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $124.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Teradyne has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $147.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

