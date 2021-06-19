TENT (TENT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $245,926.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One TENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0553 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $245,926.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.96 or 0.00369034 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00149921 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.82 or 0.00226030 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002533 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004300 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 36,255,420 coins and its circulating supply is 36,178,328 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

