Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,722 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1,136.1% in the 4th quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 83,547 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.49. The company had a trading volume of 375,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,661. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $50.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

