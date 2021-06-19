Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 62,146 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 265.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.93. 1,084,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,666. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.33.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

